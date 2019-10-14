TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A notable psychiatrist and Taiwan independence supporter, Lin Jin-jan (林進嘉), has called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to abandon Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the upcoming 2020 presidential election and embrace Formosa Alliance candidate and former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) instead.

Promoting the slogan “Ditch Tsai, embrace Lu," Lin shared his critique of the president and the current DPP leadership in an op-ed published by Taiwan People News. Calling the current election cycle “painful,” Lin believes rallying behind Lu is Taiwan’s best hope of establishing a free, democratic country.

Lin listed three major criticisms of Tsai, which he believes make her unfit for office. He claimed that she is undemocratic, that she does not have the heart of a Taiwanese, and that she lacks integrity.

Lin cited the DPP’s conduct in its presidential primary, in which he asserted that rival candidate and former Premier William Lai was treated unfairly, as justification for his harsh criticisms of Tsai. He also raised accusations of a strong media bias in Taiwan, claiming that outlets are unwilling to openly criticize the government under Tsai’s so-called "authoritarian" rule.

According to Lin’s op-ed, Tsai threatens to undo the gains of Taiwan’s democratization if reelected. Thus, the Formosa Alliance nominee is his preferred candidate.