2,667 radioactive bags from Fukushima nuke disaster unleashed by Typhoon Hagibis

Thousands of bags filled with radioactive waste from Fukushima nuclear disaster washed away by Typhoon Hagibis

  160
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/14 12:51

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Hagibis hammered Japan on Saturday (Oct. 12), thousands of bags containing radioactive waste have reportedly been carried into a local Fukushima stream by floodwaters, potentially having a devastating environmental impact.

According to Asahi Shimbun, a temporary storage facility containing some 2,667 bags stuffed with radioactive contaminants from the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster was unexpectedly inundated by floodwaters brought by Typhoon Hagibis. Torrential rain flooded the storage facility and released the bags into a stream 100 meters away.

Officials from Tamara City in Fukushima Prefecture said that each bag is approximately one cubic meter in size. Authorities were only able to recover six of the bags by 9 p.m. on Oct. 12, and it is uncertain how many remain on the loose while the possible environmental impact is being assessed.
Typhoon Hagibis
Fukushima
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster
flood

