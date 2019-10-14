TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo approach, many cities are preparing to welcome athletes from around the world, with 24 volunteering to host the Taiwanese team.

To promote friendship and provide hospitality, the Japanese government has encouraged cities to serve as "Host Towns" for international athletes. The Host Towns will provide them with training facilities while also having the opportunity to boost local economic growth.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association said on Facebook on Sunday (Oct. 13) that Taiwan is the most popular team in Japan and that so far, 24 cities have volunteered to host its Olympic competitors. A total of 16 invited the French team, with 14 opting to host the U.S. and only five choosing the Chinese team, according to Liberty Times.

Cities that were affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, including Iwate and Fukushima, have registered to host Taiwan as a token of appreciation for the assistance provided by the island nation. Taiwan donated JPY$200 billion (US$1.8 billion) in the aftermath of the disaster, more than any other country in the world, and a special bond has since existed between the two countries, reported UDN.