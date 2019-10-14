  1. Home
  2. World

Philippine Foreign Affairs Sec. apologizes to China for taking Mao's 'name in vain'

Teodoro Locsin stirred controversy for tweets discussing Chinese leader Mao Zedong

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/14 10:37
Portrait of Mao in Tiananmen Square with Xi Jinping standing above. Oct. 1, 2019

Portrait of Mao in Tiananmen Square with Xi Jinping standing above. Oct. 1, 2019 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Sunday (Oct. 13) the Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Sunday (Oct. 13) issued a half-hearted apology for tweets about Mao Zedong (毛澤東) posted several days previously.

Locsin apologized for taking Mao’s name “in vain,” and suggesting his admiration of China’s accomplishments, sardonically referred to himself as the “first defender of ‘Red China.’” The tweet came in response to criticism from other tweets made over the past two weeks in which Locsin discussed Mao and China’s turbulent history.

In one tweet made Sept. 30, Locsin referred to the founder of Communist China as “Mao Che Tutung,” with “Tutung” being a pun for “burned rice” in Tagalog. In another tweet, the foreign affairs secretary mused that “unless you're a (expletive) communist then the only point is to take power and unleash a famine like Mao did.”

In his tweet on Sunday, Locsin also apologized directly to the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua (趙鑑華) for insulting the “Great Helmsman” Mao. According to Straits Times, Locsin has a reputation for colorful language and bold statements.
Philippines
Teodoro Locsin
Mao Zedong
China
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

Does it matter if Taiwan loses formal recognition?
Does it matter if Taiwan loses formal recognition?
2019/10/13 16:40
Philippine, US, Japanese forces conduct joint beach landing drills in S. China Sea
Philippine, US, Japanese forces conduct joint beach landing drills in S. China Sea
2019/10/13 13:27
Beijing threatens Prague for canceling sister-city ties, Czech Pirate Party responds
Beijing threatens Prague for canceling sister-city ties, Czech Pirate Party responds
2019/10/11 17:27
Trump says US-China trade talks are ‘going very well’
Trump says US-China trade talks are ‘going very well’
2019/10/11 14:56
Philippine police arrest over 500 mostly Chinese for fraud
Philippine police arrest over 500 mostly Chinese for fraud
2019/10/11 09:25