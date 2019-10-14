Morris Chang to represent Taiwan at APEC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder and former CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is tasked with being Taiwan's special envoy at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), announced President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at a press conference on Monday (Oct. 14).

This will be the second year in a row for Chang, who retired as TSMC chairman in June 2018, to represent Taiwan in the APEC meetings. He was previously appointed by former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) in 2006, according to UDN.

The 2019 APEC Summit will be held in the Chilean capital of Santiago on November 16-17 with the theme "Connecting People, Building the Future." Despite being a member of the inter-governmental forum since 1991, Taiwan's presidents are unable to participate in the leader's summit due to China's opposition and have to appoint a proxy instead.

When the president introduced Chang at the press conference, she called him the best choice to represent Taiwan at this year's summit. Tsai also expressed her gratitude for Chang's accomplishments at last year's APEC.

Chang said he feels honored to be given such an important task. He noted that the Internet has changed the global economy in the past 30 years and that he will discuss the potential problems of digital economy with leaders of other countries.

Morris Chang, founder and former CEO of TSMC