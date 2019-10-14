Hungary opposition wins Budapest mayoral race

With more than 70% of the votes counted in Sunday's Budapest mayoral election, opposition challenger Gergely Karacsony was leading incumbent Istvan Tarlos by 50.1% to 44.8%, according to preliminary results.

Tarlos, who had been in office since 2010, conceded defeat and called his rival to offer his congratulations.

"On the national level, the result is nice, but in Budapest, there is thinking to be done," he told a news conference flanked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "Budapest made the decision to elect Gergely Karacsony today."

The result is an upset for Orban's ruling Fidesz party, which hasn't suffered an electoral defeat since it came to power nine years ago.

Opposition candidates were also projected to win mayoral races in around 10 of the country's 23 largest cities. That’s a significant shift since local elections in 2014, when opposition groups won just three mayoral contests.

The nationwide municipal polls were seen as a test for the opposition's new strategy of banding together behind a single candidate against Fidesz.

"This election proves that opposition cooperation works, the opposition reached its best result in years with the new strategy," political analyst Andras Biro-Nagy told Agence France-Presse.

