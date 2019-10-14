  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/14 04:22
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101
Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 92 122
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114
Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 172 144
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94
Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149
N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160
Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134
Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

___

Thursday's Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday's Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday's Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.