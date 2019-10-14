National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|190
|48
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|90
|70
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|39
|101
|Miami
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|26
|163
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|131
|110
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|115
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|98
|76
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|117
|131
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|161
|123
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|92
|122
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|99
|114
|Cincinnati
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|80
|136
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|148
|113
|Oakland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|123
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|94
|Denver
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|106
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|141
|111
|Dallas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|131
|90
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|111
|160
|Washington
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|73
|151
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|128
|122
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|133
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|173
|185
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|102
|152
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|119
|93
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|97
|95
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|87
|69
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|112
|73
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|127
|57
|Seattle
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|133
|118
|L.A. Rams
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|146
|134
|Arizona
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|100
|138
___
|Thursday's Games
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
|Monday's Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
|Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.