NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina Courage
|15
|5
|4
|49
|54
|23
|Chicago Red Stars
|14
|8
|2
|44
|41
|28
|Portland Thorns FC
|11
|6
|7
|40
|40
|31
|Reign FC
|10
|6
|8
|38
|27
|27
|Washington Spirit
|9
|8
|7
|34
|30
|25
|Utah Royals FC
|10
|10
|4
|34
|25
|25
|Houston Dash
|7
|12
|5
|26
|21
|36
|Sky Blue FC
|5
|14
|5
|20
|20
|34
|Orlando Pride
|4
|16
|4
|16
|24
|53
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
y-clinched conference
x-clinched playoff
Washington Spirit 3, Orlando Pride 0
North Carolina Courage 3, Sky Blue FC 2
Reign FC 2, Orlando Pride 2, tie
Utah Royals FC 2, Houston 1
Washington Spirit 0, Portland 0, tie