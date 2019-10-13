NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina Courage 15 5 4 49 54 23 Chicago Red Stars 14 8 2 44 41 28 Portland Thorns FC 11 6 7 40 40 31 Reign FC 10 6 8 38 27 27 Washington Spirit 9 8 7 34 30 25 Utah Royals FC 10 10 4 34 25 25 Houston Dash 7 12 5 26 21 36 Sky Blue FC 5 14 5 20 20 34 Orlando Pride 4 16 4 16 24 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday, October 5

Washington Spirit 3, Orlando Pride 0

Saturday, October 12

North Carolina Courage 3, Sky Blue FC 2

Reign FC 2, Orlando Pride 2, tie

Utah Royals FC 2, Houston 1

Washington Spirit 0, Portland 0, tie