STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Simone Biles broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday.

It's the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

China took silver and bronze with Liu Tingting on 14.433 and Li Shijia on 14.3, respectively.

Earlier, Russia's Nikita Nagornyy won the men's vault for this third gold medal of the championships. He's the first European man to win the vault since 2010.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports