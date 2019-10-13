Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) won a gold medal at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia on Sunday.

In an intense three-round match, Huang scored a 4-1 victory over Caroline Cruveillier of France.

This year, Huang dropped one weight class to compete in the bantamweight (54-57kg) division.

At last year's Asian Games in Jakarta, Huang suffered a toe fracture that forced her out of the competition during the semifinals, and she was unable to compete in the world championships.

The AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2019 is being held Oct. 3-13 in Ulan-Ude, Russia.