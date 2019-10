KUMAMOTO, Japan (AP) — Wales beat Uruguay 35-13 in a Rugby World Cup Pool D match on Sunday.

Wales 35 (Nicky Smith, Josh Adams, Tomos Williams, Gareth Davies tries; penalty try; Leigh Halfpenny 4 conversions), Uruguay 13 (German Kessler try; Felipe Berchesi conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 7-6