TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of National Defense (MND) will hold an open house event at the Tainan airbase from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 19), according to a press release on the Travel Tainan website.

The open house event will feature the display of various aircraft, including the Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF), Mirage 2000, and F-16 Fighting Falcon, as well as performances by the Air Force’s Thunder Tigers, the press release says.

There will be shuttle bus services on the open house day, with services to the venue from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with three shuttle bus stops: the Commercial Exhibition Center Tainan parking lot (No.77, Yilin Rd., Rende Dist., Tainan), the HSR Tainan Station parking lot (the intersection of Guiren 7th Rd. and Gaofa 1st Rd., Guiren Dist, Tainan), and the Xishu Road parking lot (Lane 240, Xishu Rd., South Dist., Tainan), according to the release. Shuttle buses will depart every five to ten minutes.

Visitors who drive will have to park their cars at one of the above-mentioned parking lots and then take a shuttle bus to the venue. People who ride a scooter can park their scooters at the base’s north gate scooter parking lot along Lane 490 of Sec. 3, Datong Rd., and then walk to the venue.

If foreign nationals would like to visit the air show, they will need to apply for permission in advance, according to the release. Migrant care workers are allowed to visit the air show with the subjects of their care. Likewise, foreign or Chinese spouses can visit the show with their Taiwanese spouses, the release says, adding that all foreign nationals will have to bring identification documents and residence permits with them to be checked prior to entry.

For more information, please check the Facebook account of the Air Force Command Headquarters.



(All Tainan City Government photos)