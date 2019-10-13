PUNE, India (AP) — India captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on and his bowlers again tore through South Africa's brittle batting to leave the tourists reeling at 74-4 in their second innings at lunch on day four of the second test.

India's seamers struck two quick blows early on Sunday before Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets just before the break to help the hosts close in on a series-winning victory with South Africa still trailing by 252 runs with six wickets remaining.

Leading by 326 runs on the first innings after bowling the tourists out for 275 runs late on day three, Kohli enforced the follow-on before play commenced. It was the first time South Africa have followed-on in a test since 2008.

Kohli's decision was quickly vindicated as Ishant Sharma (1-17) made the initial breakthrough with the second ball of the morning, trapping Aiden Markram lbw for nought. On replay, the ball seemed to be sailing over the stumps but Markram opted not to review and trudged off the field for his second duck of the test.

Umesh Yadav (1-14) then reduced South Africa to 21-2 in the sixth over dismissing Theunis de Bruyn for eight, brilliantly caught by a flying Wriddhiman Saha down the leg side.

Following a spate of top-order failures, Faf du Plessis finally promoted himself to number four. It worked for a little time as the skipper put on 49 runs with Dean Elgar for the third wicket.

Mostly du Plessis was happy to block as he played out 54 deliveries for his five runs without a single boundary. At the other end, Elgar hit eight fours showcasing the pitch was still good enough to bat on.

South Africa passed their 50 in the 13th over and looked to have steadied the innings before Ashwin (2-8) struck twice on the brink of the interval to leave the tourists in peril of a heavy defeat.

Saha took another great catch to pouch du Plessis' inside edge off his pads and two overs later, Elgar (48) went for a big shot against the off-spinner and Umesh Yadav took a juggling catch at mid-off.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by 203 runs.

__

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports