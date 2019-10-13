Tsai Ing-wen



Quote from Tsai Ing-wen:

“The Kuomintang Party doesn’t dare to criticize China, they only make a fuss about Taiwan’s domestic issues.”

The Kuomintang (KMT) Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu has criticized current cross-strait relations declaring that they are “like a runaway train. Tsai’s cross-strait policy is simply ‘Hatred of China, self-harm to Taiwan (仇中害台).’” In response, Tsai called the KMT’s outlook towards international relations outdated, and said that the times have changed.

China has adopted an extreme attitude towards the region, and Taiwan must be cautious, warns President Tsai. The KMT needs to have a proper understanding of the situation. If the KMT is unwilling to criticize China, then they can only feed conflict within Taiwan. “This position does not contribute to social unity in Taiwan, and (the KMT) is not promoting Taiwan’s sovereignty or the dignity of the Taiwanese people.”

“As president, standing up for the nation’s sovereignty is not an act of provocation.”

On the National Day celebrations on Oct. 10, Tsai gave an address with the theme of “A Strong Nation, Advancing Globally” (堅韌之國, 前進世界). In the address, she rejected the notion of “One Country, Two systems” and declared that this was the shared consensus across Taiwan’s blue and green political camps. She observed that “Hong Kong is on the verge of disorder because of the failure of the ‘One County, Two systems.’”

For China, “One Country, Two Systems” is used as a threat to Taiwan and the people of Taiwan soundly reject the idea, regardless of their party or political position said the president. If Taiwan accepts “One Country, Two systems” the Republic of China will have no room for survival. China’s economic rise and militaristic expansionism, combined with a rise in nationalism, represents a serious threat to freedom and democracy in the world.

Therefore “Taiwan, which is at the strategic frontier in the Indo-Pacific has become the first line of defense in the battle to protect democratic values,” said Tsai.

Han Kuo-yu

Quote from Han Kuo-yu:

“Currently in cross-strait relations, there is neither unity nor independence.”

On Oct. 10, the Mayor of Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu gave an address on his cross-strait policy, which included four proposals.

The first is “Defend the Sovereignty of the country, and remain committed to the principle of One China.” The second is “Restore mutual trust across the strait, and re-establish mechanisms for cross-strait dialogue.” The third is “Establish a mechanism domestically to reach an internal consensus on cross-strait ties.” The fourth proposal is “Export the experience of Taiwan’s democratization to China. Only through the democratization of China can peaceful development on both sides of the strait be ensured.”

Han declared that his goal is to increase a sense of patriotism among citizens and to raise the profile of the Republic of China in the mind of the public. Hand declared that the current administration has failed the test, and suggested that if the KMT is unable to back power, then it will be the death of the country.

Annette Lu

Quote from Annette Lu:

“The rights of the people cannot be taken away.”

On Oct. 11, the presidential candidate representing the Formosa Alliance, Annette Lu, said that President Tsai can be said to have been raised in the “blue camp.” Lu, who was the former Vice-President under the Chen Shui-bian administration, said that Tsai grew up working with KMT, and still has a close relationship with them. Calling Tsai the “darling of the elite,” Lu suggests that over the past two years, Tsai has exhausted the legitimacy and respectability of the Democratic Progressive Party.