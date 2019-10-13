All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 5 4 0 1 9 21 13 Boston 5 4 1 0 8 12 8 Toronto 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Detroit 5 3 2 0 6 16 16 Montreal 5 2 1 2 6 21 21 Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 20 17 Florida 5 1 2 2 4 13 20 Ottawa 4 1 3 0 2 12 17 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 24 16 Washington 6 3 1 2 8 19 17 Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 18 14 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 3 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9 N.Y. Islanders 5 2 3 0 4 12 15 Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 11 18 New Jersey 5 0 3 2 2 9 23 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 4 4 0 0 8 16 9 Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 19 St. Louis 5 3 1 1 7 17 17 Nashville 5 3 2 0 6 23 21 Dallas 6 1 4 1 3 13 19 Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 9 12 Minnesota 4 0 4 0 0 10 21 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 22 13 Anaheim 5 4 1 0 8 11 6 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 12 11 Vegas 4 2 2 0 4 13 10 Los Angeles 4 2 2 0 4 18 21 Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 7 7 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 10 8 San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 10 21

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, Florida 2, SO

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4

Toronto 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 2, SO

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2, OT

Montreal 6, St. Louis 3

Washington 4, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.