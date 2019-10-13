TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Oct. 12) in a mountainous area along Provincial Road No. 3 (台3線) in Chiayi County, a motorcyclist was thrown from his cycle into a ravine after a collision on a bridge.

The incident was reported just before 4:00 p.m. near Fanlu Township (番路鄉) in Chiayi. Rescue personnel rushed to the scene, where they found the man unconscious about 20 meters below the bridge in a rocky river bed.

Rescuers used the emergency response vehicle’s crane to lift the man out of the ravine. The man, who showed no vital signs, was rushed to St. Martin De Porres Hospital’s Da-Ya Branch in Chiayi City, however, doctors were unable to revive him.

According to the Central News Agency report, the man was traveling with two friends, also on motorcycles, when the accident occurred. The two friends first noticed that the bike was damaged in the roadway without its rider before they realized he had been thrown over the side of the bridge in the collision.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident. It is suspected the motorcycle collided with the guardrail on the bridge but the precise cause of the crash has not been determined and will be investigated.



(CNA Photo)