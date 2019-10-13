All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 22 13 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Buffalo 5 4 0 1 9 21 13 3-0-0 1-0-1 2-0-0 Detroit 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 9 8 0-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 Washington 5 2 1 2 6 15 16 0-0-2 2-1-0 1-0-1 Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 20 17 1-0-0 1-2-1 2-2-0 Toronto 5 2 2 1 5 19 20 1-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 11 10 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Montreal 4 1 1 2 4 15 18 0-1-0 1-0-2 1-1-1 Florida 4 1 2 1 3 11 17 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 4 1 3 0 2 9 13 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 8 16 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 4 1 3 0 2 12 17 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 9 20 0-0-2 0-2-0 0-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 22 13 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Anaheim 5 4 1 0 8 11 6 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 St. Louis 4 3 0 1 7 14 11 1-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 3 3 0 0 6 13 7 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Nashville 5 3 2 0 6 23 21 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 19 17 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 12 11 1-0-1 1-1-0 1-0-1 Los Angeles 4 2 2 0 4 18 21 1-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Vegas 4 2 2 0 4 13 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Dallas 5 1 3 1 3 12 15 0-1-1 1-2-0 0-1-0 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 10 8 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 5 4 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 10 21 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 7 9 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 6 14 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, Florida 2, SO

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.