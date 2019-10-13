A man battles with his umbrella as he crosses the road in Otemachi district of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A heavy downpour and strong wind
TOKYO (AP) — Rescue efforts for people stranded in flooded areas are in full force after a powerful typhoon dashed heavy rainfall and winds through a widespread area of Japan, including Tokyo.
Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo Saturday and moved northward.
Public broadcaster NHK TV reported Sunday the typhoon had left three people dead, one person in cardiac arrest, 17 missing and 80 injured.
News footage showed a rescue helicopter hovering in a flooded area in Nagano Prefecture, after an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, plucking people from the second floor of a home submerged in muddy waters.
Several other rivers had also overflowed, including Tama River near Tokyo, according to NHK.
Authorities warned that the risk of mudslides remained.