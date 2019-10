WTA Tianjin Results

Saturday At Tianjin International Tennis Center Tianjin, China Purse: $500,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TIANJIN, CHINA (AP) — Results Friday from Tianjin Open at Tianjin International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles Semifinal

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles Final

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu, China, 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (5).