CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Miles Robinson will miss the United States' CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada on Tuesday night because of a strained left hamstring.

Robinson did not play in Friday's 7-0 win over Cuba, then got hurt in a post-match training session.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said the 22-year-old Atlanta United defender returned to his club Saturday to be evaluated.

After winning their opening match, the Americans play at Toronto on Tuesday.

