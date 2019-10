FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Ireland beat Samoa 47-5 in a Rugby World Cup Pool A match on Saturday.

___

Ireland 47 (Jonathan Sexton 2, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Jordan Larmour, CJ Stander, Andrew Conway tries; Sexton 4 conversions, Joey Carbery 2 conversions), Samoa 5 (Jack Lam try). HT: 26-5