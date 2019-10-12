  1. Home
Hong Kong students and Taiwanese supporters protest outside trade office

Hong Kong students ask Taiwan government for legislation to help potential refugees

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/12 19:44
Protesters outside the Hong Kong office in Taipei Saturday October 12 (photo courtesy of The Hong Kong Outlanders).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As protests against Chinese meddling continued in Hong Kong itself, students from the territory gathered to express sympathy for their colleagues outside its trade office in Taipei Saturday (October 12).

Youths wearing masks and black clothes expressed their dissatisfaction with Hong Kong’s ban on masks and police brutality, the Central News Agency reported.

The protesters included groups of Hong Kong students in Taiwan such as the Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年) as well as local students from several major universities concerned with the fate of the Chinese Special Administrative Region.

They criticized police for violating international human rights agreements by arbitrary arrests and violence, including sexual violence against protesters and shooting at unarmed citizens.

The protesters in Taipei called for continuous attention by the Taiwanese public for developments in Hong Kong, and asked the government to pass asylum measures to help refugees find a safe harbor, CNA reported.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
mask ban
Hong Kong Outlanders

