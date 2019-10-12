TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The introduction of the cheapest tickets for the Taipei 101 observation deck in its 15-year history has been a success, reports said Saturday (October 12).

From October 10 until December 30, a ticket costs NT$101 (US$3.27) instead of NT$600 (US$19.45), but only for Taiwanese citizens who can show their ID. The price cut is only valid before noon.

With a four-day Double Ten National Day holiday, the policy has started with a bang, attracting long lines to take the high-speed elevator to the 89th floor, the Central News Agency reported.

Up to 99 percent of the people responding to the price cuts were first-time visitors, and 60 percent were families, according to Taipei 101 management.

Until now, most visitors have been foreigners, and the new policy might have been in part motivated by a drop-off in the number of visitors from China, after the communist country banned individual travelers from heading to the island last August.

Management said it would continue to promote Taipei 101 with the domestic public while introducing the sights and attractions of Taiwan in general to an international audience, according to the CNA report.

