  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei 101 draws crowds after price cuts for Taiwanese citizens

Cuts valid until December 30

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/12 17:29
Visitors on the 4th floor of Taipei 101 waiting for the elevator to the observation deck (photo courtesy of Taipei 101).

Visitors on the 4th floor of Taipei 101 waiting for the elevator to the observation deck (photo courtesy of Taipei 101). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The introduction of the cheapest tickets for the Taipei 101 observation deck in its 15-year history has been a success, reports said Saturday (October 12).

From October 10 until December 30, a ticket costs NT$101 (US$3.27) instead of NT$600 (US$19.45), but only for Taiwanese citizens who can show their ID. The price cut is only valid before noon.

With a four-day Double Ten National Day holiday, the policy has started with a bang, attracting long lines to take the high-speed elevator to the 89th floor, the Central News Agency reported.
Up to 99 percent of the people responding to the price cuts were first-time visitors, and 60 percent were families, according to Taipei 101 management.

Until now, most visitors have been foreigners, and the new policy might have been in part motivated by a drop-off in the number of visitors from China, after the communist country banned individual travelers from heading to the island last August.

Management said it would continue to promote Taipei 101 with the domestic public while introducing the sights and attractions of Taiwan in general to an international audience, according to the CNA report.
Taipei 101
observation deck
Double Ten National Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Dutch top DJ Armin van Buuren wishes Taiwan ‘Happy Double Tenth Day!’
Dutch top DJ Armin van Buuren wishes Taiwan ‘Happy Double Tenth Day!’
2019/10/10 19:42
Taipei 101 cuts admission prices for Taiwanese citizens
Taipei 101 cuts admission prices for Taiwanese citizens
2019/10/09 15:36
China forces Taiwan National Day reception out of Stockholm Sheraton
China forces Taiwan National Day reception out of Stockholm Sheraton
2019/10/05 15:21
Ex-President Chen asks President Tsai to cancel Taiwan's National Day celebrations
Ex-President Chen asks President Tsai to cancel Taiwan's National Day celebrations
2019/10/03 15:05
Taiwan unveils emblem for 2019 Double Ten National Day
Taiwan unveils emblem for 2019 Double Ten National Day
2019/09/05 16:31