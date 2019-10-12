The time is ripe to savor Taiwan's peiyu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After relishing pomelos during the Mid-Autumn Festival, it's time for the native fruit of Tainan's Madou District, the peiyu (Citrus grandis Osbeck, 大白柚), to take center stage.

The Tainan District Agricultural Research Extension Station, under the Council of Agriculture, said on its website there are three main aspects to consider when picking the right peiyu. The following is an expert's guide to the fruit.

Appearance and Color: smooth skin, even distribution of oil cells, and a color that ranges from yellow-green to pure yellow. Shape: Spherical or oblate, well-proportioned, and not distorted or pointed. Weight: For succulent and juicy peiyus, a hefty weight of approximately 1-2 kg is best.

The Tainan District Agricultural Research Extension Station website added that peiyus are rich in fiber, vitamin C, and minerals. Upon buying the fruit, it should be placed in a cool and ventilated place, and can last for one to two months. Once the smell of the fruit is obvious, it’s ready to be consumed.

In comparison to pomelos, peiyus are more succulent and are harvested mainly from October to November, but generally have a similar flavor. This year’s peiyus are in great condition, as there has been plenty of sunshine and rain, according to Tainan District Agricultural Research Extension Station.