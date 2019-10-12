  1. Home
Election campaign is about protecting Taiwan, not about slamming rivals: DPP

DPP chairman denies party strategy is 'slamming Han for 70%, Ko for 30%'

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/12 15:17
DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (first right) campaigning for a legislative candidate Saturday October 12.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ruling party’s election strategy is not about slamming Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) 70 percent of the time and Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) 30 percent of the time, but about protecting Taiwan 100 percent of the time, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Saturday (October 12).

Earlier media reports said the DPP would concentrate its efforts in the campaign for the January 11, 2020 presidential and legislative elections on criticizing Han, the mayor of Kaohsiung.

Ko, who founded the Taiwan People’s Party last August and still has a chance of being nominated as a presidential candidate by the small People First Party, would play a secondary role as a target, according to the same reports.

Prodded by reporters for a response Saturday, Cho said he did not understand where the “70 percent Han, 30 percent Ko” theory came from, the United Daily News reported.

“Protecting the country, protecting Taiwan for 100 percent, resisting Chinese bullying,” was the most important aim of the DPP campaign, its chairman said, adding that the party was not slamming anybody, because they were all fellow Taiwanese.
