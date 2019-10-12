TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s National Day Reception celebrating the country's 108th anniversary was held at Taipei Guest House on Thursday (Oct. 10), with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) welcoming guests.

East and West fusion dishes at the reception included Taiwan bubble milk tea flavored pizza and oyster omelet pizza, along with Baozhong tea ice cream. President Tsai greeted these treats by saying, “The oyster omelet and bubble milk tea pizzas are really good! You must try them," according to the Liberty Times.



Guests included Vice President of the Republic of Guatemala, Jafeth Ernesto Cabrera Franco; Vice President of the Republic of Paraguay, Hugo Adalberto Velázquez Moreno; and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Swatini, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini; and Belize Deputy Prime Minister, Patrick Jason Faber, among other dignitaries.

Nice Sound Quartet, Genio Dance Dance Troupe, W.H.O Theater, and Taipei Jazz Orchestra performed at the reception. There were also flamenco, yo-yo, and diabolo (Chinese yo-yo) performances.

For more information and footage of the event, visit the Office of the President's website.