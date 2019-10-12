  1. Home
  2. Culture

Underpass from Taiwan's NTCH to MRT planned

The underpass from Chiang-Kai Shek Memorial Hall MRT station to National Theater and Concert Hall set to start construction in 2022

  111
By Liao, Jo-Luen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/12 11:56
Chiang-Kai Shek Memorial Hall (Jo-Luen Liao photo)

Chiang-Kai Shek Memorial Hall (Jo-Luen Liao photo)

Excavation of an underground tunnel from Chiang-Kai Shek Memorial Hall MRT station to the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) has been approved by the National Performing Arts Center’s Board of Directors, and the Executive Yuan.

When the Taipei Metro system was originally planned, an underpass from CKS Memorial Hall Exit 5 to NTCH was part of the blueprint. However, technological constraints meant noise and reverberations from passing trains would have disturbed performances so the idea was shelved, according to CNA.

The new underpass will create a safer route for visitors to get to NTCH, as the current route crosses the underground parking exit, CNA reported NTCH Executive and Artistic Director Ann Yi-ruu Liu (劉怡汝) as saying. She added this would create a more accessible environment for the disabled and elderly, and thereby promote cultural equality.

In addition to construction of the underpass, the theater terrace, forest area, and Liberty Square archway will also be refurbished, CNA reported. The new underpass is scheduled to start construction in 2022.
CKS Memorial Hall
MRT underpass
Cultural Equality
National Theater and Concert Hall

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Premier: CKS Memorial Hall should not be demolished, but repurposed
Taiwan Premier: CKS Memorial Hall should not be demolished, but repurposed
2019/02/26 18:58
Artist KAWS showcases giant 'Companion' figure at Taipei CKS Memorial
Artist KAWS showcases giant 'Companion' figure at Taipei CKS Memorial
2019/01/22 15:01
Commission urges end to honor guards at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial in Taipei
Commission urges end to honor guards at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial in Taipei
2018/12/18 15:57
Taiwan's Ministry of Nat. Defense rebuffs Transitional Justice Commission proposals
Taiwan's Ministry of Nat. Defense rebuffs Transitional Justice Commission proposals
2018/12/17 18:04
Authoritarian aspects of Taipei's CKS Memorial Hall should be eliminated, says TJC
Authoritarian aspects of Taipei's CKS Memorial Hall should be eliminated, says TJC
2018/12/17 16:58