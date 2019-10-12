Excavation of an underground tunnel from Chiang-Kai Shek Memorial Hall MRT station to the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) has been approved by the National Performing Arts Center’s Board of Directors, and the Executive Yuan.

When the Taipei Metro system was originally planned, an underpass from CKS Memorial Hall Exit 5 to NTCH was part of the blueprint. However, technological constraints meant noise and reverberations from passing trains would have disturbed performances so the idea was shelved, according to CNA.

The new underpass will create a safer route for visitors to get to NTCH, as the current route crosses the underground parking exit, CNA reported NTCH Executive and Artistic Director Ann Yi-ruu Liu (劉怡汝) as saying. She added this would create a more accessible environment for the disabled and elderly, and thereby promote cultural equality.

In addition to construction of the underpass, the theater terrace, forest area, and Liberty Square archway will also be refurbished, CNA reported. The new underpass is scheduled to start construction in 2022.