All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 5 4 0 1 9 21 13 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 9 8 Detroit 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Tampa Bay 4 2 1 1 5 18 13 Toronto 5 2 2 1 5 19 20 Montreal 4 1 1 2 4 15 18 Florida 4 1 2 1 3 11 17 Ottawa 3 0 3 0 0 8 15 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 22 13 Washington 5 2 1 2 6 15 16 N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 3 Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 11 10 N.Y. Islanders 4 1 3 0 2 9 13 Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 8 16 New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 9 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 4 3 0 1 7 14 11 Colorado 3 3 0 0 6 13 7 Nashville 4 3 1 0 6 19 14 Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 19 17 Dallas 5 1 3 1 3 12 15 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 7 9 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 6 14 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 18 12 Anaheim 5 4 1 0 8 11 6 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 12 11 Vegas 4 2 2 0 4 13 10 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 5 4 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 10 8 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 11 17 San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 10 21

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3, SO

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 2

Nashville 6, Washington 5

San Jose 5, Chicago 4

Calgary 3, Dallas 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 2

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, Florida 2, SO

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.