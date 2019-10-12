|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|13
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|21
|13
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|9
|8
|Detroit
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Washington
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|15
|16
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|13
|Toronto
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|19
|20
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Montreal
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|15
|18
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|17
|Columbus
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|16
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|13
|New Jersey
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|20
|Ottawa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|15
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|12
|Anaheim
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|11
|6
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|14
|11
|Colorado
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|7
|Nashville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|19
|14
|Winnipeg
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|19
|17
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|12
|11
|Vegas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Dallas
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|15
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|17
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|8
|San Jose
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|10
|21
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|9
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 4, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3, SO
St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 2
Nashville 6, Washington 5
San Jose 5, Chicago 4
Calgary 3, Dallas 2, SO
Colorado 4, Boston 2
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 3, Florida 2, SO
Anaheim 2, Columbus 1
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.