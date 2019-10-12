  1. Home
Intel tells Taiwan that small can be strong

Executives from the US semiconductor giant have been praising Taiwan's competitiveness and deep talent pool

By Liao, Jo-Luen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/12 10:27
Intel Sales and Marketing Group General Manager Wang Jia-hui (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Intel CEO Bob Swan said Taiwan plays a critical role in the world’s information and communication industry, in a Focus Taiwan interview.

The U.S. semiconductor giant CEO was visiting Taiwan for the first time and promised the company would continue to invest in the country. Intel has more than 1,000 employees in Taiwan and first set up office here 35 years ago.

Meanwhile, Sales and Marketing Group General Manager Wang Jia-hui (汪佳慧) said Taiwan’s relatively small size was an advantage. This meant there was a deep talent pool of talented engineers and boosted the exchange of ideas, Wang said in a CNA interview.

The CNA report also talked about the importance of company programs for employees to develop themselves. This included using Development Opportunity Tools (DOT), overseas training and weekly online courses.
