National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/12 09:45
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 2 0 1.000
Brooklyn 2 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 1 .500 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 2 0 1.000
Orlando 3 1 .750
Washington 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 0 2 .000 2
Charlotte 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 3 0 1.000
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 2 1 .667 1
Cleveland 1 1 .500
Chicago 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 2 0 1.000
New Orleans 2 0 1.000
Houston 3 1 .750
San Antonio 0 2 .000 2
Dallas 0 2 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000
Utah 1 1 .500 1
Portland 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500
Golden State 1 1 .500
Phoenix 1 1 .500
Sacramento 1 2 .333 ½
L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 ½

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 118, Toronto 111

Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Oklahoma City 110, New Zealand Breakers 84

Portland 104, Maccabi Haifa 68

Sacramento 105, Phoenix 88

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 143, Minnesota 123

Friday's Games

Boston 100, Orlando 75

Detroit 109, Cleveland 105

Indiana 105, Chicago 87

Philadelphia vs. Charlotte at Winston-Salem, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Lakers vs. Brooklyn at Shenzen, 7:30 a.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.

Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.