All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 2 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 ½ Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 ½ Toronto 1 1 .500 1 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 2 0 1.000 — Orlando 3 1 .750 — Washington 1 1 .500 1 Atlanta 0 2 .000 2 Charlotte 0 2 .000 2 Central Division W L Pct GB Indiana 3 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 ½ Cleveland 1 0 1.000 1 Detroit 1 1 .500 1½ Chicago 0 3 .000 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 2 0 1.000 — New Orleans 2 0 1.000 — Houston 3 1 .750 — San Antonio 0 2 .000 2 Dallas 0 2 .000 2 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 2 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 — Utah 1 1 .500 1 Portland 1 1 .500 1 Minnesota 0 2 .000 2 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 — Golden State 1 1 .500 — Phoenix 1 1 .500 — Sacramento 1 2 .333 ½ L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 ½

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 118, Toronto 111

Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Oklahoma City 110, New Zealand Breakers 84

Portland 104, Maccabi Haifa 68

Sacramento 105, Phoenix 88

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 143, Minnesota 123

Friday's Games

Boston 100, Orlando 75

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana 105, Chicago 87

Philadelphia vs. Charlotte at Winston-Salem, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Lakers vs. Brooklyn at Shenzen, 7:30 a.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.

Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.