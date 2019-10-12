All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 17 11 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 4 3 0 1 7 18 11 2-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 Detroit 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 9 8 0-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 Washington 5 2 1 2 6 15 16 0-0-2 2-1-0 1-0-1 Tampa Bay 4 2 1 1 5 18 13 1-0-0 1-1-1 2-1-0 Toronto 5 2 2 1 5 19 20 1-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 11 10 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Montreal 4 1 1 2 4 15 18 0-1-0 1-0-2 1-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Florida 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 8 16 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 New Jersey 4 0 2 2 2 9 20 0-0-2 0-2-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 3 0 3 0 0 8 15 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 18 12 2-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Anaheim 5 4 1 0 8 11 6 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 St. Louis 4 3 0 1 7 14 11 1-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 3 3 0 0 6 13 7 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Nashville 4 3 1 0 6 19 14 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 19 17 1-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 12 11 1-0-1 1-1-0 1-0-1 Vegas 4 2 2 0 4 13 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Dallas 5 1 3 1 3 12 15 0-1-1 1-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 5 4 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 11 17 0-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 10 8 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 San Jose 5 1 4 0 2 10 21 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 7 9 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 6 14 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3, SO

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 2

Nashville 6, Washington 5

San Jose 5, Chicago 4

Calgary 3, Dallas 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 2

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.