A man on a scooter watches as surging waves hit against the breakwater as Typhoon Hagibis approaches a port in Kumano, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Saturday
A man walk his dogs along the beach as waves batter the shore Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Fujisawa, west of Tokyo. A powerful typhoon is forecast to b
A local television crew reports on the surging waves as Typhoon Hagibis approaches a port in Kumano, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (
A local television crew reports on the surging waves as Typhoon Hagibis approaches a beach in Kumano, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Surging waves hitting against the breakwater as Typhoon Hagibis approaches at a port in Kumano, Mie Prefecture, Japan Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Pho
Waves crash against a bridge connecting to Enoshima Island, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Fujisawa, Japan, west of Tokyo. A powerful typhoon is forecast
A boat is anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approaches Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Fujisawa, Japan, west of Tokyo. The powerful typhoon is forecast to bring
A ferry station shows a sign that cancels boat trips at the Shigu port in Fukuoka, southern Japan on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A powerful typhoon was for
A man walks along the bridge connecting to Enoshima Island in Fujisawa, west of Tokyo, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A powerful typhoon was forecast to bring
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo and surrounding areas are bracing for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades with streets and trains stations unusually quiet as rain poured over the city.
Store shelves are bare after people stocked up on water and food. Nearby beaches have not a surfer in sight, only towering dashing waves.
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to bring up to 80 centimeters (30 inches) of rain in the Tokyo area, including Chiba to the north that suffered power outages and damage from last month's typhoon.
Rugby World Cup matches, concerts and other events are canceled, flights grounded and trains halted.
Authorities acted quickly with warnings issued earlier this week, including urging people to stay indoors.