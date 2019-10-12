AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

Fukuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Ireland vs. Samoa.

Various sites — football, EURO 2020 qualifying: Georgia vs. Ireland, Denmark vs. Switzerland, Faroe Islands vs. Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland, Norway vs. Spain, Malta vs. Sweden, Liechtenstein vs. Armenia, Italy vs. Greece. FRIENDLIES: Uruguay vs. Peru, Colombia vs. Chile, Tunisia vs. Cameroon.

thru 13, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.

thru 14, Pune, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

thru 13, Rome — golf, European Tour, Italian Open.

thru 13, Houston — golf, US PGA Tour, Houston Open.

thru 13, Linz, Austria — tennis, WTA, Ladies Linz.

thru 13, Tianjin, China — tennis, WTA, Tianjin Open.

Houston — baseball, MLB ALCS, Houston vs. New York Yankees.

St. Louis — baseball, MLB NLCS, St. Louis vs. Washington.

Leeds, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takouch for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.

Chicago — boxing, Dmitry Bivol vs. Lenin Castillo for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 13

Kamaishi, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Namibia vs. Canada.

Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, United States vs. Tonga.

Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Wales vs. Uruguay.

Suzuka, Japan — auto racing, F1, Japanese GP.

Various sites — football, EURO 2020 qualifying: Kazakhstan vs. Belgium, Belarus vs. Netherlands, Hungary vs. Azerbaijan, Scotland vs. San Marino, Cyprus vs. Russia, Estonia vs. Germany, Wales vs. Croatia, Slovenia vs. Austria, Poland vs. North Macedonia. FRIENDLIES: Brazil vs. Nigeria, Ecuador vs. Argentina, Slovakia vs. Paraguay.

Chicago — athletics, Chicago Marathon.

Houston — baseball, MLB ALCS, Houston vs. New York Yankees.

MONDAY, Oct. 14

Various sites — football, EURO 2020 qualifiers: Kosovo vs. Montenegro, Bulgaria vs. England, Ukraine vs. Portugal, Lithuania vs. Serbia, Moldova vs. Albania, Iceland vs. Andorra, France vs. Turkey.

thru 20, Moscow — tennis, ATP-WTA, Kremlin Cup.

thru 20, Antwerp, Belgium — tennis, ATP, European Open.

thru 20, Stockholm — tennis, ATP, Stockholm Open.

thru 20, Luxembourg — tennis, WTA, Luxembourg Open.

Washington — baseball, MLB NLCS, Washington vs. St. Louis.

TUESDAY, Oct. 15

Various sites — football, EURO 2020 qualifying: Finland vs. Armenia, Switzerland vs. Ireland, Gibraltar vs. Georgia, Sweden vs. Spain, Romania vs. Norway, Faroe Islands vs. Malta, Israel vs. Latvia, Liechtenstein vs. Italy, Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. ASIA WORLD CUP qualifying: Philippines vs. China, Guam vs. Syria, Taiwan vs. Australia, Jordan vs. Nepal, Cambodia vs. Iraq, Bahrain vs. Iran, Singapore vs. Uzbekistan, Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia, India vs. Bangaldesh, Qatar vs. Oman, Mongolia vs. Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan vs. Japan, Thailand vs. United Arab Emirates, Indonesia vs. Vietnam.

New York — baseball, MLB ALCS, New York Yankees vs. Houston.

Washington — baseball, MLB NLCS, Washington vs. St. Louis.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16

New York — baseball, MLB ALCS, New York Yankees vs. Houston.

Washington — baseball, MLB NLCS, Washington vs. St. Louis, if necessary.

THURSDAY, Oct. 17

thru 20, Jeju, South Korea — golf, US PGA Tour, CJ Cup.

thru 20, Paris — golf, European Tour, French Open.

thru 20, Shanghai — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Shanghai.

New York — baseball, MLB ALCS, New York Yankees vs. Houston, if necessary.

FRIDAY, Oct. 18

Philadelphia — boxing, Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev for Gvozdyk's WBC and Beterbiev's IBF light heavyweight titles.

St. Louis — baseball, MLB NLCS, St. Louis vs. Washington, if necessary.

SATURDAY, Oct. 19

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: England vs. Wales or Australia.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: New Zealand vs. Japan or Ireland or Scotland.

thru 23, Ranchi, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 3rd test.

Charleroi, Belgium — boxing, Ryad Merhy vs. Imre Szello for Merhy's interim WBA cruiserweight title.

Houston — baseball, MLB ALCS, Houston vs. New York Yankees, if necessary.

St. Louis — baseball, MLB NLCS, St. Louis vs. Washington, if necessary.

SUNDAY, Oct. 20

Oita, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: France vs. Wales or Australia.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: South Africa vs. Japan or Ireland or Scotland.

Houston — baseball, MLB ALCS, Houston vs. New York Yankees, if necessary.