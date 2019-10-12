Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer has received a 20-month doping ban after an arbitration panel found that he had testosterone pellets inserted into his body.

Dwyer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 last year. His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he won't be eligible for next year's Olympics.

The arbitration decision says Dwyer worked with a nutritionist who suggested the pellets, which are inserted into the skin tissue near the hip.

The decision says a doctor treating Dwyer claims to have contacted an official at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who said the treatment was allowable.

But, the report says, nobody followed up with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which makes its rules and banned substances public and also has a hotline to respond to questions.