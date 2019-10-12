  1. Home
  2. World

Czechs win 2-1 as England loses 1st qualifier in 10 years

By  Associated Press
2019/10/12 04:56
England's Harry Kane scores his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic

England's Harry Kane scores his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic

England's Raheem Sterling lays on the field after he was fouled during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Englan

England's Raheem Sterling lays on the field after he was fouled during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Englan

England's Harry Kane celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soc

England's Harry Kane celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soc

England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match betwe

England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match betwe

England manager Gareth Southgate looks out from the bench prior the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and England at th

England manager Gareth Southgate looks out from the bench prior the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and England at th

Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto reacts during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and England at the Sinobo stadium in

Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto reacts during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and England at the Sinobo stadium in

England's Harry Kane, front, jumps for the ball with Czech Republic's Alex Kral during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Rep

England's Harry Kane, front, jumps for the ball with Czech Republic's Alex Kral during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Czech Rep

PRAGUE (AP) — England has lost a qualifying game for the World Cup or European Championship for the first time in 10 years.

Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek scored his first international goal to rally the Czech Republic to a 2-1 win over England in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday.

Captain Harry Kane put England ahead in the fifth minute from the penalty spot.

A victory would have secured a spot for England at the finals with three games left.

Jakub Brabec equalized for the Czechs four minutes after Kane's goal and Ondrasek scored the winner five minutes from time with a low right-footed shot from inside the area.

England and the Czech Republic top Group A with 12 points but England has one game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports