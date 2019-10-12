SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's federal police are alleging that former president Fernando Collor profited from a real estate corruption scheme.

Police on Friday seized assets related to the case in Mello's hometown of Maceio and in the city of Curitiba.

Police say Collor used a frontman to disguise his purchase of real estate worth almost $1.5 million between 2010 and 2016.

The investigation was authorized by Brazil's top court, where Collor's case will be heard.

Collor governed from 1990 to 1992, the year in which he was impeached for corruption. He is currently a senator.

The former president has not commented on the case.