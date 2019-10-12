MEXICO CITY (AP) — One migrant from the African country of Cameroon is dead and two others are missing after a boat capsized just off Mexico's southern Pacific coast.

Emergency crews rescued seven men and one woman who had been in the same boat. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

But the search continued for two others who have not yet been found. The Mexican Navy was helping in the efforts.

The prosecutors' office in the southern state of Chiapas said the accident occurred Friday near the Guatemalan border, in an area used by migrant traffickers in the past. It identified the fatal victim as a 39-year-old man.

Many migrants flee Cameroon to escape the conflict between the English-speaking population and the Francophone majority-government.