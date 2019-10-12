MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nine people are dead and eight injured after a passenger bus was hit by a train in north-central Mexico.

The accident occurred Friday at an at-grade crossing near the city of San Juan del Rio, in Queretaro state.

The state civil defense office said the crash was caused "by the reckless action of the driver of the vehicle who tried to outrun the train."

The death toll may rise; the office said six of the injured are in serious condition.

San Juan del Rio is located just north of Mexico City.

Photos of the scene suggest the crossing had warning signs, but it was unclear if there were automatic crossing arms.