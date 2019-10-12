SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Republicans and Democrats don't agree on health care, immigration or taxing the rich. But one subject draws critics from both parties: Big Tech.

The list of grievances is long and growing by the week. They range from antitrust concerns to privacy mishaps and concerns about the addictiveness of technology.

Yet while the two parties agree that Big Tech has problems, they often differ on what those problems are — and how to fix them.

One Democrat, for instance, wants Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump's account for violating the service's rules, while a Republican senator battles what he considers tech companies' bias against conservatives.