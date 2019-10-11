This 1984 image released by the Metropolitan Opera shows Jessye Norman in the title role of Strauss' "Ariadne auf Naxos," in New York. Norman died, Mo
This 1995-1996 image released by the Metropolitan Opera shows soprano Jessye Norman as Emilia Marty in Janáček's "The Makropulos Case," in New York. N
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2013 file photo shows Jessye Norman at the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.
This 1983 photo released by the Metropolitan Opera shows soprano Jessye Norman as Cassandre in Berlioz' "Les Troyens," the role of her Metropolitan Op
FILE - This Sept. 18, 2007 file photo shows soprano Jessye Norman performing during The Dream Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Norman die
FILE - This Dec. 5, 2010 file photo shows opera singer Jessye Norman at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington. Norman died, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019,
Mourners walk into the visitation for international opera star Jessye Norman at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Augusta, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Renowned opera star Jessye Norman is being honored in her hometown with four days of celebrations and memorials.
Norman, who died Sept. 30 at 74 , had hoped to live long enough to attend the renaming of the street outside the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, which she opened in 2003 to provide free fine arts education to disadvantaged children.
The ceremony on the newly renamed Jessye Norman Boulevard honors one of the few black opera singers to gain worldwide stardom.
A block away, another street honors another Augusta music giant — James Brown — whose daughter Deanne Brown Thomas attended a second day of public viewing Friday at an Augusta church.
Norman's funeral is scheduled Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows Sunday.