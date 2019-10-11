WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is calling Turkey's military incursion into Syria a threat to progress in combating the Islamic State group and a potential threat to American troops there.

In a written statement Friday, the chief Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, said that in a phone call Thursday with his Turkish counterpart, Defense Secretary Mark Esper "made it clear" that the U.S. opposes the incursion.

The Pentagon had said before the assault was launched that it did not endorse it.

Hoffman said Esper told his counterpart that the military actions "place at risk" the progress made to defeat the extremists, and Esper urged Turkey to stop its incursion.

Esper also said the incursion "risks serious consequences" for Turkey, and he expressed his concern that it could harm U.S. personnel in Syria.