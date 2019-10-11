  1. Home
NBA decides to remain silent for rest of China trip

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2019/10/11 18:42
In this Oct. 9, 2019, photo, a worker takes down a billboard advertising an NBA preseason basketball game on Thursday between the Los Angeles Lakers a

Chinese fans react during a preseason NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, Chi

Brooklyn Nets' Wilson Chandler goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green, left, during a preseason NBA game in Shanghai, China, Thurs

A child holds up two Chinese national flags as she watches a preseason NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers at the Mer

The NBA has decided to stay silent for the remainder of its trip with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in China.

The Lakers and Nets will play on Saturday in Shenzhen as planned, though no news conferences for either team are scheduled to be held before or after the game. Unlike Thursday, when Chinese officials decided that there would be no media availability for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver or the teams at the first game of the China series in Shanghai, this decision was made by the league.

It's part of a rift that began last week when Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

The league made its decision after discussions with the teams and the National Basketball Players Association.

