TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Screenwriter Lu Shih-yuan (呂蒔媛) on Sunday (Oct. 6) received the Best Writer award at the 2019 Asia Contents Awards of the Asian Film Market at South Korea’s 24th Busan International Film Festival after the TV drama "The World Between Us (我們與惡的距離)" won six Golden Bell Awards in Taiwan.

Lu thanked the organizers, saying they were “allowing ‘The World Between Us’ to garner more attention so that people can learn to communicate with those with different perspectives." She added that she "[hopes] that friends who are suffering from mental illnesses or have been traumatized in life can all be understood and treated kindly in different societies!”

Lu said she was very honored and surprised to receive a TV screenwriter's award at the festival. She expressed her appreciation for everyone who was involved in the production of the show and said it was thanks to their efforts that the series achieved so much more than had been imagined, reports CNA.