TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In celebration of Taiwan’s National Day celebrations, two U.S. senators and the House of Representatives' Taiwan Caucus congratulated Taiwan and reaffirmed the importance of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

On Thursday (Oct. 10), Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who was in Taipei for the day’s Double Ten Day celebration, and Colorado Senator Cory Gardner both posted statements online to recognize the day. A bipartisan group of four representatives also released a statement commemorating the date.

During his visit to Taiwan, Cruz noted that the situation in Hong Kong only highlights Taiwan’s importance to the world. Cruz appeared in a video shot at Taipei's Liberty Square declaring his support and appreciation for the people of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s National Day, also known as Double 10 Day, is a time to commemorate those who stand up for freedom and against Chinese Communist oppression. I was proud to visit Liberty Square as part of the celebration to show my support & appreciation for the people of Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/J2XdUOQD3j — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 10, 2019

Senator Gardner released his address on the “Taiwan in Denver” Facebook group. In his message, Gardner expressed his optimism for Taiwan by declaring that Taiwan-U.S. ties are stronger than ever. The senator also called on the U.S. to increase engagement with the country to build an even stronger diplomatic relationship moving forward.

A congratulatory message from the Taiwan Caucus of the House of Representatives was also shared by four representatives on Thursday including Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Albio Sires of New Jersey, Gerry Connolly of Virginia, and Steve Chabot of Ohio. The message reads as follows.