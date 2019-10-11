TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In celebration of Taiwan’s National Day celebrations, two U.S. senators and the House of Representatives' Taiwan Caucus congratulated Taiwan and reaffirmed the importance of Taiwan-U.S. relations.
On Thursday (Oct. 10), Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who was in Taipei for the day’s Double Ten Day celebration, and Colorado Senator Cory Gardner both posted statements online to recognize the day. A bipartisan group of four representatives also released a statement commemorating the date.
During his visit to Taiwan, Cruz noted that the situation in Hong Kong only highlights Taiwan’s importance to the world. Cruz appeared in a video shot at Taipei's Liberty Square declaring his support and appreciation for the people of Taiwan.
Taiwan’s National Day, also known as Double 10 Day, is a time to commemorate those who stand up for freedom and against Chinese Communist oppression. I was proud to visit Liberty Square as part of the celebration to show my support & appreciation for the people of Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/J2XdUOQD3j— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 10, 2019
Senator Gardner released his address on the “Taiwan in Denver” Facebook group. In his message, Gardner expressed his optimism for Taiwan by declaring that Taiwan-U.S. ties are stronger than ever. The senator also called on the U.S. to increase engagement with the country to build an even stronger diplomatic relationship moving forward.
A congratulatory message from the Taiwan Caucus of the House of Representatives was also shared by four representatives on Thursday including Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Albio Sires of New Jersey, Gerry Connolly of Virginia, and Steve Chabot of Ohio. The message reads as follows.
“As co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, we send our best wishes to the people of Taiwan as they celebrate the 108th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan). This year marks a special milestone in the close friendship shared by the United States and Taiwan - the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).
Our countries share many core values including a commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan has benefited the global community and is critical to prosperity in the region.
The Taiwan Relations Act has facilitated decades of economic, security, and trade relations. Taiwan is the United States’ 11th largest trading partner and one of the largest markets for American agricultural products. In September 2019, Taiwan sent an Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission to visit Washington D.C. and 11 other states to sign letters of intent with related U.S. exporters sealing its purchase of U.S. soybean, corn, wheat, and meat worth about $3.7 billion dollars in the next two years.
Our close partnership is key to the prosperity of both the United States and Taiwan. As Taiwan faces direct and increasing challenges to its democracy and security, it is important that the United States remain a strong ally.
All four co-chairs cosponsored a resolution reaffirming the importance of the TRA and our bilateral relationship, and supported its unanimous passage by the House of Representatives earlier this year. It is an honor to serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus and to celebrate Taiwan’s thriving democracy. Congratulations again to the people of Taiwan on your 108th National Day.”