PUNE, India (AP) — Virat Kohli scored his 26th test century as India reached 356-3 (113 overs) at lunch on day two of the second test against South Africa.

At the break, Kohli was batting on 104 not out and put on 158 runs for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (58 not out).

It was Kohli's first test century since December 2018 when he scored 123 against Australia at Perth.

Starting from overnight 273-3, Kohli and Rahane batted through much of the morning session. They added 41 runs in the first hour as India went past 300 in the 97th over.

Kohli, who was 63 not out at stumps on day one, hit 16 fours in his overall stay spanning 183 deliveries.

In doing so, his partnership with Rahane went past 150 off 301 balls. It was ninth 150-plus score between these two batsmen in test cricket.

Rahane scored his 20th test half-century off 141 balls. It was his fourth fifty-plus score, including a hundred in the West Indies, across the last seven test innings.

Despite their slow and steady approach, the duo put India in command with the 350-mark coming up just before lunch.

On day one, Mayank Agarwal (108) notched up his second test century and put on 138 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (58).

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.