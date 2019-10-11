Airlines operating flights between Taiwan and Japan announced service disruptions Friday due to Typhoon Hagibis, which is heading towards eastern Japan.

China Airlines said its flight CI0159 from Osaka to Taoyuan Saturday will take off ahead of schedule at 10 p.m. Friday.

EVA Airways said flight BR190 from Taipei Songshan to Tokyo Haneda will depart earlier at 3:20 p.m., and flight BR189 from Tokyo Haneda to Taipei Songshan on Saturday will also depart earlier at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Many of Japan Airlines' flights on Saturday will be canceled, including flights JL096, JL098 from Taipei Songshan to Tokyo Haneda; JL097, JL099 from Tokyo Haneda to Taipei Songshan; JL802, JL804 from Taoyuan to Tokyo Narita; JL805, JL809 from Tokyo Narita to Taoyuan; JL812 from Kaohsiung to Tokyo Narita; JL811 from Tokyo Narita to Kaohsiung; JL814 from Taoyuan to Osaka; JL822 from Taoyuan to Nagoya; JL821 from Nagoya to Taoyuan.

All Nippon Airways has also called off several flights on Saturday, including NH851, NH853 from Tokyo Haneda to Taipei Songshan; NH852, NH854 from Taipei Songshan to Tokyo Haneda; NH823 from Tokyo Narita to Taoyuan; NH824 from Taoyuan to Tokyo Narita.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, Hagibis was located 940 kilometers south of Tokyo, moving in a north-northwesterly direction at 20 kilometers per hour as of 8 a.m. Friday.

With a radius of 300 km, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds (averaged over a 10-minute period) of 173 kph, with gusts (sustained for 1 minute) of up to 209kph, the bureau said. (By Lee Hsin-Yin)