Dutch top DJ Armin van Buuren wishes Taiwan ‘Happy Double Tenth Day!’

Van Buuren performed 8 times in Taiwan, including last December

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/10 19:42
Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren wishing Taiwan a happy national day (screenshot from facebook.com/arminvanbuuren).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a rare move for a world-renowned entertainer, Dutch top DJ Armin van Buuren posted wishes for Taiwan’s national holiday on his Facebook page Thursday (October 10).

The musician wrote the message “Happy Double Tenth Day!” followed by a Taiwanese flag. Within six hours, the words already registered more than 10,000 likes.

Van Buuren, 42, headlined last December’s ‘We Are Connected’ dance music festival in Taipei, where he and other performers also flew the Taiwanese flag on stage. The event was his eighth live appearance in Taiwan, according to the Central News Agency.

The Dutch musician was chosen best DJ in the world five times between 2007 and 2012, and scored a massive club hit last year with the song “Blah Blah Blah.”
